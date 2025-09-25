US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates Today in Pakistan – Open Market Price – 25 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against US dollar mid-week, with greenback being traded at Rs282.40 for buying and Rs282.45 for selling, according to currency dealers.

Euro was recorded at Rs333.00 buying and Rs336.00 selling, while UK Pound Sterling stood higher at Rs381.50 buying and Rs385.00 selling.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs77.00 buying and Rs78.00 selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.20 buying and Rs75.70 selling.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs913.35 buying and Rs922.35 selling, the Omani Riyal at Rs731.05 buying and Rs738.55 selling, and the Bahraini Dinar at Rs746.40 buying and Rs753.90 selling.