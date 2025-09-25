WATCH: Rawalpindi, Islamabad Beggars divide routes, set fines for violations

Rawalpindi and Islamabad Beggars have reportedly organized themselves, designating specific areas and days for begging, and decided that fines will be imposed on those who violate the arrangement.

Beggars from Rawalpindi and surrounding areas were reported to be “on duty” in Hasan Abdal. Early in the morning, a meeting was held at the Hasan Abdal bus station, during which the locations and schedules for begging were finalised.

One beggar told reporters that they visit Hasan Abdal city only on Thursdays, managing to collect around Rs2,800 to 3,000 after a full day of work while others collect around Rs2000, depending on the area.

Interestingly, reports suggest that many beggars in twin cities earn around Rs80,000 and Ra1Lac per month amid organized nature of begging in metropolises.

In Pakistan, begging become increasingly common, with an estimated 25 million people relying on it for survival out of a population of 242 million. Economic woes, unemployment, and low literacy have fueled the problem, making beggars a familiar sight near mosques, events, and busy streets.