PM Shahbaz, Professor Yunus discuss Trade, Cultural collaboration at UNGA

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders held discussions in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, focusing on enhancing and strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations. Key areas of dialogue included multilateral cooperation, trade, regional collaboration, and fostering closer ties between the peoples of both countries.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building bilateral relations grounded in mutual respect, tolerance, trust, and shared objectives of regional cooperation and development.

Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Professor Yunus, welcomed the improvements in diplomatic relations and praised Pakistan’s constructive role, stressing the importance of further promoting trade and cultural ties between the two nations.

The meeting, marked by warmth and mutual understanding, underscores the shared commitment of both countries to regional stability and the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.