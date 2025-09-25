Lahore man arrested for ‘raping’ sister-in-law

MANGA MANDI – Manga Mandi police detained a man accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law.

According to SP Saddar, the suspect was traced and apprehended from Shamke Bhattian after fleeing his home after a formal complaint filed by the victim.

Rana Hussain Tahir said the victim married the suspect’s brother two years ago. Cops registered a case against the accused and handed him over to the Gender Crime Cell for further investigation.

Authorities assured public that the investigation is ongoing and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim.

Pakistan experienced alarming rise in sexual abuse cases during the first half of 2025. Children aged 11–15 are most at risk, and both girls (1,019) and boys (875) are affected.

Urban areas, particularly Punjab, saw highest numbers, showing reporting patterns and population density. The rising cases highlight an urgent need for prevention, protection, and safe environments for children across Pakistan.