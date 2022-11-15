Tuba Anwar hosts dreamy birthday party for family and friends
Share
Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar who has made a name for herself in the industry in a short span of time.
The Bichoo actress recently celebrated her dreamy birthday that looked straight out of Disney's imaginary world.
Anwar, who turned 28 this year, was seen having the best time of her life with her close family and friends. The luxurious affair was attended by the gorgeous diva's nearest and dearest family members.
Taking to Instagram, Anwar shared pictures from her birthday bash and flaunted the mouthwatering cakes too. Netizens were elated to see the starlet enjoying herself, and dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Anwar has been seen in Bichoo, Pehchaan, Bharaas and Bisaat.
Syeda Tuba shares jaw-dropping look in latest ... 12:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Bisaat actress Syeda Tuba Anwar has posted some adorable photographs suffused with charm and executive ...
- 'I purchased Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts,' admits Dubai-based ...10:59 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
- Gen Bajwa pays farewell visit to Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul10:29 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
- Is Dua Lipa going to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar?09:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
- Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh suffers from epilepsy seizures07:56 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022