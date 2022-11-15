Tuba Anwar hosts dreamy birthday party for family and friends

Tuba Anwar hosts dreamy birthday party for family and friends
Source: Tuba Anwar (Instagram)
Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar who has made a name for herself in the industry in a short span of time.

The Bichoo actress recently celebrated her dreamy birthday that looked straight out of Disney's imaginary world.

Anwar, who turned 28 this year, was seen having the best time of her life with her close family and friends. The luxurious affair was attended by the gorgeous diva's nearest and dearest family members.

Taking to Instagram, Anwar shared pictures from her birthday bash and flaunted the mouthwatering cakes too. Netizens were elated to see the starlet enjoying herself, and dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.    

On the work front, Anwar has been seen in Bichoo, Pehchaan, Bharaas and Bisaat.

