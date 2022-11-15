Gen Bajwa pays farewell visit to Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday told cadets to focus their energies on attaining excellence and honing their skills.
He said this during his visit to the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul and the Baloch Regimental Centre in Abbottabad.
According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief paid a farewell visit to the academy.
During his visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa praised the exceptionally high standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts in grooming the future leaders of the military.
He appreciated the academy’s vision in setting high standards. He laid wreaths at the monument for martyrs at both places and interacted with serving and retired officers.
Earlier, upon his arrival at the Baloch Regimental Centre, Gen Bajwa was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.
At the PMA, he was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
