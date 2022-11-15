Gen Bajwa pays farewell visit to Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul
Web Desk
10:29 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Gen Bajwa pays farewell visit to Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul
Source: File photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday told cadets to focus their energies on attaining excellence and honing their skills.

He said this during his visit to the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul and the Baloch Regimental Centre in Abbottabad.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief paid a farewell visit to the academy.

During his visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa praised the exceptionally high standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts in grooming the future leaders of the military.

He appreciated the academy’s vision in setting high standards. He laid wreaths at the monument for martyrs at both places and interacted with serving and retired officers.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Baloch Regimental Centre, Gen Bajwa was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

At the PMA, he was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

More From This Category
PTI MPA Dua Bhutto withdraws petition for divorce ...
08:39 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Supreme Court serves notice on Imran Khan in ECP ...
06:00 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
CM Pervaiz Elahi appoints Prof Dr Sumaira Rehman ...
03:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
PTI ‘Azadi March’ reaches Chiniot as marchers ...
02:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan's sons jet off to London after meeting ...
01:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Pakistan abstains on UNGA vote demanding Russia ...
12:52 PM | 15 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh suffers from epilepsy seizures
07:56 PM | 15 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr