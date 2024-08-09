When will Arshad Nadeem receive his gold medal at the Paris Olympics?

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's javelin thrower, is set to be awarded the gold medal today for his remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics. The medal ceremony will take place at the Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower.
Nadeem achieved a historic feat yesterday by throwing 92.97 meters in the javelin throw, surpassing India's Neeraj Chopra and securing Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years. His throw not only clinched the top spot but also set a new Olympic record for the longest javelin throw in the sport’s history, placing him sixth in the all-time world rankings.
The medal ceremony will commence at 10 PM Pakistani time, celebrating Nadeem’s groundbreaking victory. His performance at the Paris Olympics also marks him as the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual gold medal in Olympic history.
Nadeem’s victory comes after a long wait for Pakistan, which last saw an Olympic gold medal in 1984, when the hockey team triumphed. The country’s most recent medal at the Olympics was a bronze, won by the hockey team in Barcelona in 1992.
Among the seven Pakistani athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics, Nadeem was the last hope for a medal, with the rest of the team’s journey concluding earlier in the event.
The ceremony will be a significant moment for Pakistani sports, celebrating a landmark achievement that has rekindled national pride and hope.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
