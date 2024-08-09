When will Arshad Nadeem receive his gold medal at the Paris Olympics?

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's javelin thrower, is set to be awarded the gold medal today for his remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics. The medal ceremony will take place at the Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower.

Nadeem achieved a historic feat yesterday by throwing 92.97 meters in the javelin throw, surpassing India's Neeraj Chopra and securing Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years. His throw not only clinched the top spot but also set a new Olympic record for the longest javelin throw in the sport’s history, placing him sixth in the all-time world rankings.

The medal ceremony will commence at 10 PM Pakistani time, celebrating Nadeem’s groundbreaking victory. His performance at the Paris Olympics also marks him as the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual gold medal in Olympic history.

Nadeem’s victory comes after a long wait for Pakistan, which last saw an Olympic gold medal in 1984, when the hockey team triumphed. The country’s most recent medal at the Olympics was a bronze, won by the hockey team in Barcelona in 1992.

Among the seven Pakistani athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics, Nadeem was the last hope for a medal, with the rest of the team’s journey concluding earlier in the event.

The ceremony will be a significant moment for Pakistani sports, celebrating a landmark achievement that has rekindled national pride and hope.