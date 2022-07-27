Ruling coalition mulls legislation to limit Supreme Court powers
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led federal cabinet has decided to make rules to regulate the practice and the procedures of the Supreme Court under the constitution of Pakistan.
Leaders from the ruling alliance flocked to the country’s federal capital as they rejected the apex court’s verdict on Punjab chief minister’s election, maintaining that the verdict shocked the hopes of people, legal fraternity, petitioners for justice.
Reports in media said a meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, Sharif-led cabinet exchanged views to discuss the judicial powers in the National Assembly, and the premier directed all legislators to ensure attendance in the House.
The federal government also decided to limit suo motu power of Chief Justice of Pakistan and power to constitute a bench, reports in lcoal media said.
Former PM and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the army and judiciary should work within their ambit, adding Parliament has the right to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also endorsed the opinion of one of his party leaders to make rules to regulate the practice and the procedures of Supreme Court under Article 191 of the constitution.
'Judicial coup' – PML-N's Maryam Nawaz reacts ... 09:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and vice-president of the Pakistan ...
Earlier, Supreme Court rejected the coalition government’s request for the formation of a full court, and later overruled the election of Hamza Shahbaz from the PML-N as the chief minister of Punjab province and declared Pervaiz Elahi as the winner.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan reaffirms commitment to promote economic growth through ...09:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Ruling coalition mulls legislation to limit Supreme Court powers09:27 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz comes down hard on judiciary for ‘discriminatory ...08:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief operation after flooding ...08:29 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan launch their YouTube channel07:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022