Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends

Noor Fatima
10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)
Share

The curly-haired sweetheart of Lollywood, Hajra Yamin, has been making a name for herself ever since she debuted in 2018. Garnering many awards, praises, and friends, Yamin celebrated her birthday with her best girlfriends. The lowkey yet star-studded birthday had fans oozing love and well wishes for Yamin.

The Pinky Meemsab actress had Angeline Malik, Ayesha Gul, Humaima Malik and Sonya Hussyn celebrate her birthday supposedly at her home. Yamin shared random pictures which had all the gorgeous girls having the best time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

The Tera Ghum Aur Hum actress quite enjoyed the little gathering. Sharing the pictures with her fans, Hajra tagged the women and had sweet words of affection. The comment section had birthday wishes for the Jalan star as she celebrated.

On the work front, Yamin is starring in Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, and also appeared in a web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (2021).

Hajra Yamin's new bold photos break the internet 03:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

Pakistan's rising star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan launch their ...
07:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video on Usman ...
06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Neelam Muneer shocks fans with new BTS video from ...
05:06 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in ...
04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr