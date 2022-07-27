Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends

The curly-haired sweetheart of Lollywood, Hajra Yamin, has been making a name for herself ever since she debuted in 2018. Garnering many awards, praises, and friends, Yamin celebrated her birthday with her best girlfriends. The lowkey yet star-studded birthday had fans oozing love and well wishes for Yamin.

The Pinky Meemsab actress had Angeline Malik, Ayesha Gul, Humaima Malik and Sonya Hussyn celebrate her birthday supposedly at her home. Yamin shared random pictures which had all the gorgeous girls having the best time.

The Tera Ghum Aur Hum actress quite enjoyed the little gathering. Sharing the pictures with her fans, Hajra tagged the women and had sweet words of affection. The comment section had birthday wishes for the Jalan star as she celebrated.

On the work front, Yamin is starring in Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, and also appeared in a web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (2021).