India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air once again
Bollywood producer, Ekta Kapoor’s iconic drama serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii can easily be regarded as the pioneer of “saas-bahu” serials. The cult classic, which originally aired from October 2000 to October 2008, is all set to return to our television screens after a hiatus of 14 years. Fans of the daily soap are sure to be on a nostalgic roller-coaster.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii‘s date and timing were shared by StarPlus on social media, although little is known about the new cast and crew. The daily soap with Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles revolved around a joint Marwadi family in the previous seasons.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii sits among the most successful Indian drama shows on television. KGGK remained in the list of top 5 most watched shows from 2000 to 2008.
