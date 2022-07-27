India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air once again

Noor Fatima
11:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air once again
Source: Star Plus
Share

Bollywood producer, Ekta Kapoor’s iconic drama serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii can easily be regarded as the pioneer of “saas-bahu” serials. The cult classic, which originally aired from October 2000 to October 2008, is all set to return to our television screens after a hiatus of 14 years. Fans of the daily soap are sure to be on a nostalgic roller-coaster. 

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii‘s date and timing were shared by StarPlus on social media, although little is known about the new cast and crew. The daily soap with Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles revolved around a joint Marwadi family in the previous seasons.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii sits among the most successful Indian drama shows on television. KGGK remained in the list of top 5 most watched shows from 2000 to 2008.

India produces a copy of Pakistani blockbuster ... 10:48 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

Art undoubtedly transcends borders, but the difference between inspiration and imitation must be understood. Netizens ...

More From This Category
Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies ...
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close ...
10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan launch their ...
07:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video on Usman ...
06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr