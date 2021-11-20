India produces a copy of Pakistani blockbuster 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'
Web Desk
10:48 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
India produces a copy of Pakistani blockbuster 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'
Share

Art undoubtedly transcends borders, but the difference between inspiration and imitation must be understood.

Netizens believe the Indian television industry has crossed the line once again, if we look at Sony TV's upcoming drama 'Kaamna'.

A blatant copy of the plotline of Pakistani blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, teasers of the new Indian drama serial Kaamna have been creating waves for all the wrong reasons.

In the aforementioned teaser, the drama narrates the tale of a demanding wife and a devoted husband. The keyboard warriors believe that characters are channelling Danish and Mehwish vibes. Here are the comments by people:

Earlier, the popular drama serial Kuch To Log Kahen Gay, which was also televised on Sony TV, was a copy of the Pakistan iconic drama Dhoop Kinaray.

Previously, the Indian drama industry copied classic drama serials like Dhoop Kinaray, Nadaaniyan, Humsafar and many more.

After 'Ki Jana' director, Sonya Hussyn reacts to ... 05:34 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy which seems to be plagiarised version of ...

More From This Category
Tom and Jerry's real names revealed
10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Sushmita Sen pens a heartwarming note on her 46th ...
07:20 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to tie the knot ...
09:21 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Haris Rauf reveals his favourite Pakistani ...
08:58 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Aiman and Minal Khan surprised with a midnight ...
04:24 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Hira Tareen reveals her hidden talents
03:32 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom and Jerry's real names revealed
10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr