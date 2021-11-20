India produces a copy of Pakistani blockbuster 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Art undoubtedly transcends borders, but the difference between inspiration and imitation must be understood.

Netizens believe the Indian television industry has crossed the line once again, if we look at Sony TV's upcoming drama 'Kaamna'.

A blatant copy of the plotline of Pakistani blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, teasers of the new Indian drama serial Kaamna have been creating waves for all the wrong reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the aforementioned teaser, the drama narrates the tale of a demanding wife and a devoted husband. The keyboard warriors believe that characters are channelling Danish and Mehwish vibes. Here are the comments by people:

Earlier, the popular drama serial Kuch To Log Kahen Gay, which was also televised on Sony TV, was a copy of the Pakistan iconic drama Dhoop Kinaray.

Previously, the Indian drama industry copied classic drama serials like Dhoop Kinaray, Nadaaniyan, Humsafar and many more.