Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 November 2021
08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 95,700 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 111,650.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Karachi PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Islamabad PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Peshawar PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Quetta PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Sialkot PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Attock PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Gujranwala PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Jehlum PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Multan PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Bahawalpur PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Gujrat PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Nawabshah PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Chakwal PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Hyderabad PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Nowshehra PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Sargodha PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Faisalabad PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632
Mirpur PKR 121,800 PKR 1,632

