Pakistan reaffirms commitment to promote economic growth through cooperation with D-8 countries
DHAKA – Leaders and business officials from Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, and Bangladesh have gathered under the banner of D-8 at a summit in Bangladesh’s capital.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Dhaka to represent Pakistan. Addressing the 20th session of the D-8 Council of Ministers, Khar stressed ensuring conducive environment for the promotion of trade, investment, and business ventures amongst the D-8 nations.
PPP leader suggested the formation of an intergovernmental working group to assess and remove barriers in the way of cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.
Minister also proposed the establishment of a private sector coordination facility within the D-8 Secretariat for a coordinated multi-dimensional response.
Khar, while highlighting the geo-strategic location of Pakistan, said this will rapidly turn into a geo-economic dividend through the CPEC project and mentioned that Islamabad seeks partnerships with the D-8 member states through road and rail connectivity and more robust air and sea connections.
Reports suggest that D-8 leaders further exchange views on Barter Trade System and promotion of D-8 Creative Economy and stressed efforts to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis, and supply chain disruptions.
The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, was established in Istanbul in 1997 to engage in economic cooperation and improve member states’ position in the global economy.
