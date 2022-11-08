Chris Evans named People’s magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Share
Chris Evans, popular as Marvel's Captain America, has been named People Magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2022.
The news was announced on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Evans, 41, joked that his “mom will be so happy.” He told People: “she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”
Colbert announced the news, unveiling the steamy cover of the magazine's annual issue. He introduced the winner as "Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness, Chris Evans!"
He also played a clip of Evans on set of an upcoming movie, where he accepted the honor from former title holder Dwayne Johnson.
"Thanks for the support as a former Sexiest Man Alive, it just means a lot,” Evans said while wearing the ‘sexiest man’ sash.
Evans has now joined the long-running club that features Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Idris Elba and 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide on Nov. 11.
Evans has grown in popularity over the years from starring in one of his first television series, Opposite Sex in 2000 to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labelled “America’s Ass” in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
Chris Evans to drop Captain America's role in ... 11:18 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Chris Evans, the first Captain America in Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), shut down speculations about his possible ...
- Sheikh Sultan allocates grant to restore ‘The Gibran Museum’ in ...09:38 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Chris Evans named People’s magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ ...08:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Rida Isfahani reacts to her leaked photos controversy07:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022