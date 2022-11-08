Chris Evans named People’s magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’         

Chris Evans, popular as Marvel's Captain America, has been named People Magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2022.

The news was announced on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Evans, 41, joked that his “mom will be so happy.” He told People: “she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Colbert announced the news, unveiling the steamy cover of the magazine's annual issue. He introduced the winner as "Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness, Chris Evans!"

He also played a clip of Evans on set of an upcoming movie, where he accepted the honor from former title holder Dwayne Johnson.

"Thanks for the support as a former Sexiest Man Alive, it just means a lot,” Evans said while wearing the ‘sexiest man’ sash.

Evans has now joined the long-running club that features Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Idris Elba and 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide on Nov. 11.

Evans has grown in popularity over the years from starring in one of his first television series, Opposite Sex in 2000 to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labelled “America’s Ass” in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame in 2019.