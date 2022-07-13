Chris Evans to drop Captain America's role in MCU's next
Share
Chris Evans, the first Captain America in Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), shut down speculations about his possible return to the role of Steve Rogers in Captain America 4.
Marvel’s former Captain America responded to a tweet regarding his return for Captain America's fourth solo outing in MCU.
Evans responded in a tweet, "Sam Wilson is Captain America," confirming that Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America. "It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America," according to media outlets. Nevertheless, he didn't deny any speculations about making an appearance in the upcoming film.
Sam Wilson is Captain America— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022
It is noteworthy that the actor was referring to the events of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Samuel Thomas Wilson –played by Anthony Mackie- finally embraces the shield and mantle of Captain America. Wilson had been serving as the first Captain's sidekick, Falcon. Wilson is set to take the lead in the new MCU film.
Anthony Mackie debuted with MCU’s Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in the 2014 movie Captain: America: The Winter Soldier. 2019's Avengers: Endgame concludes with Steve handing over his shield to Wilson.
Recently, The Hollywood Reporter announced, “Julius Onah would direct the next installment.” Currently, no date has been revealed by Marvel Studios for the upcoming movie.
‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with ... 08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Hollywood actor Chris Evans, a long-time iPhone 6s user, has finally upgraded his phone and officially got rid of his ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 billion merger deal01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan loses third spot to India in latest ODI rankings12:49 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- ‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies hold live-fire drill ...12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- State of emergency declared as Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees ...11:48 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani cinemas see some hit movies on Eidul Adha09:51 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022