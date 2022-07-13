Chris Evans to drop Captain America's role in MCU's next

Chris Evans, the first Captain America in Marvel Comics Universe (MCU), shut down speculations about his possible return to the role of Steve Rogers in Captain America 4.

Marvel’s former Captain America responded to a tweet regarding his return for Captain America's fourth solo outing in MCU.

Evans responded in a tweet, "Sam Wilson is Captain America," confirming that Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America. "It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America," according to media outlets. Nevertheless, he didn't deny any speculations about making an appearance in the upcoming film.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

It is noteworthy that the actor was referring to the events of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Samuel Thomas Wilson –played by Anthony Mackie- finally embraces the shield and mantle of Captain America. Wilson had been serving as the first Captain's sidekick, Falcon. Wilson is set to take the lead in the new MCU film.

Anthony Mackie debuted with MCU’s Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in the 2014 movie Captain: America: The Winter Soldier. 2019's Avengers: Endgame concludes with Steve handing over his shield to Wilson.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter announced, “Julius Onah would direct the next installment.” Currently, no date has been revealed by Marvel Studios for the upcoming movie.