Cooking oil, ghee prices dropped by Rs50/kg at Utility Stores; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for inflation-weary masses, Utility Stores Corporation announced a drop in the prices of ghee and cooking oil.

The government-backed enterprise announced a major reduction in prices to reduce financial burdens on consumers and prices of all branded ghee and cooking oil at all its outlets nationwide.

Following the changes, the price of ghee has been lowered by Rs 17 per kg, and the new rate stands at Rs 482.

Additionally, the price of famous cooking oil has also lowered by around Rs 48 per kg.

USC spokesperson said the new prices have been implemented at all stores to directly benefit consumers by providing more accessible rates for essential kitchen commodities.

It also mentioned exploring avenues to further reduce prices on various other basic items that will give relief to the common man, who is bearing the brunt of record inflation.

The corporation is taking steps to enhance the affordability and accessibility of basic commodities for the masses, fostering greater ease and convenience in their daily lives.