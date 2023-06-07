Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Zaman Park to meet PTI chairman

LAHORE – Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is the vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has reached the Lahore residence of party chief Imran Khan.

Qureshi, who served as Pakistan's foreign minister in Khan's cabinet, was released from Adiala Jail yesterday after weeks of detention of May 9 incidents.

Addressing a press conference, he rejected the impression of quitting the party and had announced to call on the PTI chairman today.

https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1666407688287158276

