Nepra seeks Rs5.72 per unit increase in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday sought a Rs5.72 per unit increase in power tariff.

The power tariff has been increased for the financial year 2024-25. The Nepra has sent a summary to the Prime Minister's Office to get the increase in power tariff approved.

Nepra says the latest increase in the basic power tariff will be effective from July 1, 2024. After this increase, the per unit power tariff will increase from Rs29.76 to Rs35.5 per unit. According to sources, it is up to the members of the federal cabinet to approve or reject Nepra's proposal. The cabinet will decide whether to increase this power tariff in one go or in parts.