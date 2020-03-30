PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, reports Radio Pakistan today.
According to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM renewed his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.
She said due to ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the national economy is being affected and the chain of daily use items has slowed down.
The advisor said the prime minister advised Minister for National Food Security to ensure the availability of food items, including flour.
Firdous said there is no shortage of edible items in the country and the committee expressed the resolve to treat hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.
- Trump extends coronavirus social distancing to Apr 30 as top expert ...12:02 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one hour11:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile app11:38 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K as COVID-19 pandemic ...10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Michael Jackson ‘predicted’ coronavirus-like pandemic: Ex ...03:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus ...03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019