PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today

Web Desk
09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, reports Radio Pakistan today.

According to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM renewed his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.

She said due to ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the national economy is being affected and the chain of daily use items has slowed down.

The advisor said the prime minister advised Minister for National Food Security to ensure the availability of food items, including flour.

Firdous said there is no shortage of edible items in the country and the committee expressed the resolve to treat hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.

More From This Category
IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one ...
11:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile ...
11:38 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan ...
09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K ...
10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
PAF aircraft carrying medical equipment from ...
04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Punjab promulgates special ordinance for ...
03:28 PM | 29 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr