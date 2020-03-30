PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, reports Radio Pakistan today.

According to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM renewed his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.

She said due to ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the national economy is being affected and the chain of daily use items has slowed down.

The advisor said the prime minister advised Minister for National Food Security to ensure the availability of food items, including flour.

Firdous said there is no shortage of edible items in the country and the committee expressed the resolve to treat hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.