IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one hour
Share
Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the federal government to restore the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in one hour.
An IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing a contempt plea against the government for not restoring the PMDC despite court orders.
The IHC on March 12 had given two weeks to the government to restore the PMDC, which was replaced with PMC after presidential ordinance in last year.
The court during the hearing reprimanded the prime minister, health minister and health secretary for not restoring the department.
The judge ordered the authorities to go and break the locks of the PMDC building and make it functional.
The court also sent health secretary to jail for six months, besides warning of action against the ministers and other officials.
- Trump extends coronavirus social distancing to Apr 30 as top expert ...12:02 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one hour11:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile app11:38 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K as COVID-19 pandemic ...10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Michael Jackson ‘predicted’ coronavirus-like pandemic: Ex ...03:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus ...03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019