IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one hour
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one hour
Share

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the federal government to restore the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in one hour.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing a contempt plea against the government for not restoring the PMDC despite court orders.

The IHC on March 12 had given two weeks to the government to restore the PMDC, which was replaced with PMC after presidential ordinance in last year.

The court during the hearing reprimanded the prime minister, health minister and health secretary for not restoring the department.

The judge ordered the authorities to go and break the locks of the PMDC building and make it functional.

The court also sent health secretary to jail for six months, besides warning of action against the ministers and other officials.

More From This Category
IHC orders govt to restore dissolved PMDC in one ...
11:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile ...
11:38 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan ...
09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K ...
10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
PAF aircraft carrying medical equipment from ...
04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Punjab promulgates special ordinance for ...
03:28 PM | 29 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr