SC suspends all rulings on prisoners’ release over COVID-19 outbreak
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday suspends all verdicts announced by the high courts regarding the release of prisoners to prevent spread of coronavirus infection in jails.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Qazi Amin and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was hearing a plea against the rulings.
The high courts had issued verdicts to release some prisoners from jails and the provincial governments had decided to free them.
However, the apex court has barred all federal and provincial governments from freeing the culprits.
The chief justice remarked that coronavirus was a matter of concern but prisoners involved in hardcore crimes could not be allowed to release.
He further questioned that the high courts have issued the orders under which authority, adding how they could take suo motu notices.
Prisoners involved in minor crimes should be released, he said, adding that there should not be created panic.
Justice Sajjad remarked that granting bails in this ways was against the basic rules required for the bail.
The apex court however ordered to release the inmates whose sentence is less than three months.
CJP Gulzar remarked, “We should not go beyond the authority in such situations”.
- Fawad Ch warns of unverified Coronavirus testing kits11:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Russia, US discuss closer collaboration against coronavirus as global ...11:06 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 186510:37 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss steps taken ...09:44 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- ECC approves fiscal stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion to counter ...08:56 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for healthcare workers ...04:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Contagion actors reunite to remind fans coronavirus is 'real life'03:29 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Atif Aslam praises PM Imran Khan for his efforts against coronavirus ...03:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019