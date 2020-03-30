Salman Khan donates to industry workers before PM Modi fund
Share
MUMBAI - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has decided to extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown that has brought all filming activity in Bollywood to a grinding halt.
Salman’s contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body’s president BN Tiwari.‘It’s only going to get worse’.
“After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute to them. We will be sending him the list in the evening,” said Tiwari, according to a report in indianexpress.com.
“It’s only going to get worse. People are preparing only for 21-day lockdown but we have five lakh workers. If this extends for a month or two, we will need help from everyone,” added Tiwari, adding Salman has asked for a complete list of daily wage workers with their account numbers because he wishes to directly transfer funds to each worker.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Russia, US discuss closer collaboration against coronavirus as global ...11:06 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 186510:37 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss steps taken ...09:44 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- ECC approves fiscal stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion to counter ...08:56 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan launches Whatsapp Corona Helpline08:28 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for healthcare workers ...04:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Contagion actors reunite to remind fans coronavirus is 'real life'03:29 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Atif Aslam praises PM Imran Khan for his efforts against coronavirus ...03:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019