Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile app

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to pay out of work daily wage laborers through a mobile wallet application during the to coronavirus lockdown time period.

According to Samaa TV, the money will be given against their CNIC number and people will be able to get their money by showing their ID card and phone at mobile shops.

For this, requests for registration are being submitted and the government has asked NADRA, the FIA, FBR and State Bank for help verifying them.

As per rules and regulations, people who have traveled abroad, except for Hajj or pilgrimages, will not be entitled to this money. Those with over Rs10,000 in their bank accounts won’t be eligible for this scheme either.

Since the lockdown began in Sindh, daily wage workers have been out of jobs. The government promised to provide them with rations.

The PPP govt-led province has reported 502 known cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday night, with three deaths.