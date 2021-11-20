Covid-19: Pakistan reports 319 new infections, 7 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least seven people died of the novel disease while 319 contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the addition of seven new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 28,655 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,281,559.

Statistics 20 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,200

Positive Cases: 319

Positivity %: 0.81%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 1077 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 20, 2021

A total of 39,200 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the South Asian country whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.81 percent. The total number of patients in critical care are 1,077.

Meanwhile, NCOC, the country’s nerve centre on Covid, has suspended the vaccination of children until November 27. ‘Due to ongoing National MR Campaign (15-27 November 2021), Covid vaccine administration for children between 12-15 years will remain suspended till 27 November, 2021’, it said in a tweet shared earlier today.

On Friday, the United States announced to contribute $7 million through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to alleviate secondary effects of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ... 07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021 NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a ...

The funds aimed to provide financial assistance to the families in need due to the effects of pandemic through the Asian Development Bank. It will also provide technical and administrative support to ensure effective implementation, accountability, and transparency for the programme beneficiaries.