Dr Fazeela Abbasi signs a contract with Turkish Star Cengiz Coskun

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister, Dr Fazeela Abbasi is a leading consultant, dermatologist and a cutaneous cosmetic surgeon in Pakistan. Hamza and Naimal in the spotlight alongside their adorable son, the trio is often spotted hanging out with Fazeela.

A top Dermatologist practising in Islamabad, her experience on the skin and laser treatments has won appreciation. She is a regular invited guest speaker at international platforms.

Recently Dr Abbasi signed a contract with Turkish star Cengiz Coskun as the face of DFA brand. Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun is known for playing Turgut Elp in Diriliş Ertuğrul.

Fazeela is all set to launch the first-ever Men’s exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan & Gulf. The contract was signed in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Fazeela shared a picture along with Coskun, as the two signed a contract. She wrote in the caption, "Announcing the pioneer launch of 1st ever Men's exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan & Gulf with @cengizcoskunnn as the face of the DFA brand.”

Coşkun shared the same picture on his social media and wrote, “Hello everyone, l am excited to announce that l will be endorsing the first ever Men's exclusive Skin Care line by @drfazeelaabbasi as a brand ambassador. Jald Mulaqat ho gee (Will see you soon) #pakistan #dubai.”

Amid this, some users shared their reservations against the increasing collaborations pinpointing that her brother is one of most dapper heart-throbs of the industry so why get Turkish stars on board.

Nevertheless, comments of praises poured in for Abbasi's newest business venture and the majority congratulated her.

