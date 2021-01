Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi spotted with Ertugrul stars

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi was spotted alongside famed Turkish stars Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrived in Pakistan with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday along with a 20-member delegation.

Fazeela uploaded her Instagram story after she met the Turkish actors, captioned the picture

“A wonderful evening with Bamsay and Arthuk Bey.”

Previously, Turkish actor Celal Al visited Pakistan on a short trip where he was spotted spending quality time with Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.