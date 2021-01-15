Pakistan cracks down on illegal oil trade, seals 609 petrol pumps
Share
At least 609 petrol stations have been sealed and 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel have been seized under orders of the prime minister in the government’s crackdown against oil smugglers in the country.
Under the directions of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, 609 petrol pumps have been sealed and about 4.5 million litres of petrol & diesel have been seized in the campaign against oil smugglers in the country. pic.twitter.com/IAG1btAr8Z— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 15, 2021
The campaign, led by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, is underway unabated with significant results.
The sealed pumps are required to present valid documentation within seven days or they will be confiscated by the state under the Customs Act, along with all properties of the owners, as it would be deemed that these properties were acquired with smuggling proceeds.
- Strong earthquake kills dozens, injures hundreds in Indonesia05:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
-
- Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading through waist-deep snow ...05:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- PAKvSA – Pakistan announces Test squad against South Africa04:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Abu Dhabi police seize narcotics worth Dh1 billion, bust ...04:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi spotted with Ertugrul ...03:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- 'What's Love Got To Do With It' – Sajal Aly joins Jemima ...02:07 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021