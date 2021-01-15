Pakistan cracks down on illegal oil trade, seals 609 petrol pumps
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan cracks down on illegal oil trade, seals 609 petrol pumps
Share

At least 609 petrol stations have been sealed and 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel have been seized under orders of the prime minister in the government’s crackdown against oil smugglers in the country.

The campaign, led by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, is underway unabated with significant results.

The sealed pumps are required to present valid documentation within seven days or they will be confiscated by the state under the Customs Act, along with all properties of the owners, as it would be deemed that these properties were acquired with smuggling proceeds.

More From This Category
PAKvSA – Pakistan announces Test squad against ...
04:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan hikes Petrol price by Rs3.20/litre
03:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Malaysia just impounded a PIA plane, but why?
01:47 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading ...
05:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
9th to 12th classes to start from Monday; primary ...
12:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,417 new coronavirus cases, 45 ...
11:03 AM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi and Noor Bukhari relatives?
05:27 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr