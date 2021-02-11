OPPO set to launch OPPO Reno5 Pro with 5G-Ready Technology

LAHORE - OPPO the smart device brand recently teased the launch of its latest iteration to the Reno5 series. The state-of-the-art Reno5 Pro will be available in the market from 15th February 2021

The OPPO Reno5 was welcomed by the people and soon got labelled as the stylish and trendy smartphone with its Mr Reno mystery. The smartphone made quite a splash in the market with its top-of-the-line features and stunning looks. Not content to rest on its laurels, OPPO is now set to unveil its OPPO Reno5 Pro to expand the horizon of innovation further.

Together with flagship-level 5G performance from the Dimensity 1000+ and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge in a slim and trendsetting design, Reno5 Pro gives the keys to unlock the infinite possibilities of life in the 5G era. As the first 5G-ready OPPO Reno product to be released in the country, Reno5 Pro brings AI Highlight Video, an industry-leading feature that combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes. Keeping up with its reputation of launching smartphones in amazing colours, OPPO Reno5 pro is expected to come in two colours Silver and Black.

The brand is orchestrating the launch of the industry-leading OPPO Reno5 Pro to enable people to “Unlock Infinite Possibilities”. Stay tuned to find out more about OPPO Reno5 Pro’s 5G and other innovative features.

Note: 5G Services are not currently commercially available in Pakistan, so OPPO does not claim to be a service provider/operator for 5G Service.