Putin just allowed himself to run for two more terms as Russian President

07:53 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Putin just allowed himself to run for two more terms as Russian President
Share

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again signed a law allowing him to run for the president of Russia for next two terms.

The legislation will help Putin, whose second consecutive and fourth overall tenure will end in 2024, to stay in power till 2036. The law has been uploaded to the official website on Monday.

An amended Constitution that Russians approved in a nationwide vote in 2020 allows the 68-year-old Putin to rule the country for next two terms.

If Putin is elected both times, he would remain in power until 2036, surpassing Josef Stalin as the longest-serving leader of Russia since Peter the Great.

The 68-year-old signed a law Monday that resets his number of terms served, allowing him to extend his 20-year rule until he turns 83.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who served in 2008-2012 when Putin was constitutionally mandated to step down after his first two consecutive terms, is also granted the right to run two more times. Putin served as prime minister during Medvedev's presidency.

Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album ... 03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

Justin Bieber has sent social media into a frenzy after he announced the official tracklist for his new Gospel ...

More From This Category
Over 100 killed in Indonesia, East Timor floods ...
09:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Govinda tests positive as India's Covid-19 surge ...
12:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
22 Indian soldiers killed in gun battle with ...
10:19 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
US police officer killed in car attack on Capitol ...
07:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Biden formally nominates Pakistan-American Zahid ...
05:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Indian army just shut down military farms after ...
07:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral (VIDEO)
06:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr