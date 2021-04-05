PM Imran resumes work after recovering from COVID-19
08:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he has resumed his work after recovering from coronavirus.

The premier share his picture on Facebook while wearing the facemask with a caption: "Back to work after recovery from Covid-19."

???? Back to work at office after recovery from Covid.

Posted by Imran Khan on Monday, April 5, 2021

Last week, PM Khan has resumed his duties conducting limited official activities and personal interaction with members of his government while isolated at home, days after he contracted the virus.

The meeting was held at his residence where PM Imran is in self-isolation. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting

On March 20, the premier had contracted the infection two days after he was administered first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19.

