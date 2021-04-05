PM Imran resumes work after recovering from COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he has resumed his work after recovering from coronavirus.
The premier share his picture on Facebook while wearing the facemask with a caption: "Back to work after recovery from Covid-19."
???? Back to work at office after recovery from Covid.Posted by Imran Khan on Monday, April 5, 2021
Last week, PM Khan has resumed his duties conducting limited official activities and personal interaction with members of his government while isolated at home, days after he contracted the virus.
After recovery from Covid-19, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI continues his official duties from Bani Gala.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2021
He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link. pic.twitter.com/t9v6s5UKsW
The meeting was held at his residence where PM Imran is in self-isolation. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting
On March 20, the premier had contracted the infection two days after he was administered first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19.
How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells ... 06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The fitness regime of the current Prime Minister Imran Khan is no secret and this time he shared his ...
-
- Over 100 killed in Indonesia, East Timor floods and landslide09:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Russian foreign minister reaches Pakistan tomorrow on two-day visit08:47 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran resumes work after recovering from COVID-1908:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Putin just allowed himself to run for two more terms as Russian ...07:53 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-1905:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021