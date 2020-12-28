'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah Khan
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan lost her father a few days back and is still coming to terms with the loss.
As she copes with the irrevocable change in her life, the Sabaat actress took to her Instagram handle, sharing a click of a painting 'The First Moments in Heaven.'
The beautiful artwork is a bittersweet depiction of the promise of a reunion with our loved ones in heaven.
Penning a heartfelt note in the loving memory of her late parents, she wrote:
"RABIR HUM HUMA KAMA RABAYANEE SAGHEERA(my lord, have mercy upon them(my parents) as they brought me up(when I was) [sic] small). This painting is called the first moments in heaven. I can’t wait for the day when we reunite again InshAllah."
View this post on Instagram
She asked everyone to pray for her deceased parents, "Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers.”
Condolence messages and prayers poured in for Sarah and her sister Noor Zafar Khan.
Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan's father passes away
The father of Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan passed away on Friday night in Karachi. Abdul Samad ...
