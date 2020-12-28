Pakistan "very safe place for tourists and travelers", EU envoy

ISLAMABAD – European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has termed the Islamic Republic a very safe place for tourists and travelers from across the globe.

Adoring the South Asian Country, she called it an amazing country with diversity in terms of weather, landscape, biodiversity and a rich cultural heritage, with hospitable and welcoming people.

“I have been lucky enough to visit some stunning parts of Balochistan, Sindh, KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Punjab. I hope that once the COVID situation improves, I will have many more opportunities to see more of the beauty that this country is blessed with and to interact with as many different people from the cultural diversity of this country,” she said in an interview with a local news agency on Sunday.

Ambassador Kaminara, who recently visited the Rohtas Fort which is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1997, said, “Many of the scenic parts of the country still remain unexplored and that is where the huge tourism potential exists, particularly the stunning northern part of Pakistan with the vast Karakoram mountain range to the coast in the south.”

What a remarkable place #Rohtas Fort is !!! A world heritage site of #UNESCO - a title it deserves. Beautiful scenery all around as well. Well worth a visit and we have already planned to come back soon. #BeautifulPakistan pic.twitter.com/g6ZCpLQ8uv — Androulla Kaminara (@AKaminara) December 12, 2020

“The EU believes that enhancing cultural heritage is an important component – not only for tourism – but also for peace and dialogue,” she further said.

Ambassador Kaminara said Pakistan was lucky to have six World Heritage sites on its territory. The Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro, Buddhist Ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol, Fort and Shalimar Gardens in Lahore, Historical Monuments at Makli (Thatta), Rohtas Fort, and Taxila (Ruins) had a huge potential to attract foreign tourists and visitors, she added.