Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after collaboration

American fashion model Gigi Hadid has sent her love to a Pakistani artist, Misha Japanwala, whose work got featured in Gigi Journal Part II.

Amid the pandemic, the 25-year-old model rescued the New York-based artist Japanwala from financial crises.

During a question and answer session, Japanwala shared her favourite creation of 2020 – posting a click of herself wearing a mask.

“When the pandemic hit, I lost my full-time job in fashion (and along with it the visa that was keeping me in the country/my health insurance/my income) and was at an all-time low. It hadn’t even been a month since getting laid off when Gigi Hadid reached out, asking to collaborate on this piece,” Japanwala continued.

Reminiscing the fond memories, she concluded, “It was an unbelievable blessing during a really dark time, and will always have a special place in the heart because of that.”

Hadid re-shared her story on her profile along with a heart emoticon.

Hadid and Japanwala also collaborated for the Gigi Journal Part II featuring 32 exclusive pieces of literature and art from around the globe, handpicked from over 20,000 submissions.

Earlier this year, the talented Misha took to her Instagram handle to share the journal's glimpse :

"It’s here!!! So surreal to see this in print, and flipping through the pages looking at the work of the artists and reading their stories is just ???? Sharing some of the amazing artists I discovered through this journal! Absolutely honoured to be in the company of such immense talent ❤️"

