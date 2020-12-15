Covid-19: Pakistan reports 73 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,905

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday has recorded 73 deaths and 2,459 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,905 as 73 more people died from the Covid-19 infection. At least 386,333 patients have recovered from the virus while 2,456 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases surged to 48,008. The national tally of cases now currently stands at 443,246.

Pakistani doctor invents app-based Covid-19 test 05:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – A Toronto based Pakistani doctor has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test, using a ...

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 196,962 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 128,138 in Punjab, 52,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,045 in Islamabad, 17,771 in Balochistan, 7,750 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,793 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,422 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,164 in Sindh, 1,477 in KP, 377 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

The nationwide positivity ratio is 7.12 percent.

Hyderabad has the highest positivity ratio in Pakistan at 22.45pc, followed by Karachi with 19.89pc, Peshawar with 19.04pc, Muzaffarabad with 14.12pc, Mirpur with 11.11pc, Peshawar with 9.69pc, Quetta with 8.03pc, Islamabad with 7.48pc, Karachi with 7.12pc, Lahore with 5.37pc and Rawalpindi with 4.63pc.

The positivity ratio in federating units is as follows:

AJK 9.4%, Balochistan is 14.2%, GB 0.5%, Islamabad 4.3%, KP 7.2%, Punjab 3.8% and Sindh 14.9%

In Multan, 54 percent of ventilators for coronavirus patients are occupied, 42 in Islamabad, 26 in Peshawar, and 33 percent in Lahore.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,064,220 coronavirus tests and 31,830 in the last 24 hours.