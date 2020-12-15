Celebrities react to PDM's power show
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance on Sunday held a large gathering at the Minar e Pakistan; despite a ban on gatherings, in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.
In accordance with the event, the Pakistani showbiz industry seems to back government rhetoric, as many of the celebrities took to their Twitter handles and slammed the opposition parties for risking people’s lives.
Lollywood superstar Shan Shahid said PM Imran Khan has won the trust of the people. "Your Journey is tough we know, but we choose to stand with u .do what you were born to do make Pakistan Rise again.let the corrupt write their own end with their words loathed with lies and self-interest," he said.
PM @ImranKhanPTI you have won the people’s trust , your journey is tough we know , but we choose to #stand with u .do what you were born to do make Pakistan #Rise again.let the corrupt write their own end with their words loathed with lies and self interest. pic.twitter.com/m2GnqiXfIL— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) December 13, 2020
PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and ... 05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan spent this Sunday morning with his dogs, Sheru and Tiger, pictures from his ...
Singer Farhan Saeed also questioned the mass gathering, he said, "If according to Pml N jalsas are harmless and it doesnt spread the virus , why are their restrictions on concerts ,weddings and cinemas ? Could you @WaseemBadami please ask the authorities, because a lot of people are suffering due to this."
If according to Pml N jalsas are harmless and it doesnt spread the virus , why are their restrictions on concerts ,weddings and cinemas ? Could you @WaseemBadami please ask the authorities , because a lot of people are suffering due to this. @sayedzbukhari @ImranKhanPTI— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) December 13, 2020
Actress Urwa Hocane also tweeted in light of the PDM gathering, "They could have saved their tiny little fraction of support left in Pakistan only if they weren’t using a world pandemic into their personal benefits. This only projects how power & money is all they think about while humanity is at further risk in this world crisis!"
They could have saved their tiny little fraction of support left in Pakistan only if they weren’t using a world pandemic into their personal benefits.This only projects how power & money is all they think about while humanity is at further risk in this world crisis!— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) December 13, 2020
The second wave of the fatal coronavirus has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the country. The death toll stands at 8,905. The total count of active cases surged to 48,008. The national tally of cases now currently stands at 443,246.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 73 fatalities in 24 ... 09:29 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday has recorded 73 deaths and 2,459 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus in the ...
-
- Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over Lahore rally01:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder abduction case12:06 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020