Celebrities react to PDM's power show
11:23 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance on Sunday held a large gathering at the Minar e Pakistan; despite a ban on gatherings, in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In accordance with the event, the Pakistani showbiz industry seems to back government rhetoric, as many of the celebrities took to their Twitter handles and slammed the opposition parties for risking people’s lives.

Lollywood superstar Shan Shahid said PM Imran Khan has won the trust of the people. "Your Journey is tough we know, but we choose to stand with u .do what you were born to do make Pakistan Rise again.let the corrupt write their own end with their words loathed with lies and self-interest," he said.

Singer Farhan Saeed also questioned the mass gathering, he said, "If according to Pml N jalsas are harmless and it doesnt spread the virus , why are their restrictions on concerts ,weddings and cinemas ? Could you @WaseemBadami please ask the authorities, because a lot of people are suffering due to this."

Actress Urwa Hocane also tweeted in light of the PDM gathering, "They could have saved their tiny little fraction of support left in Pakistan only if they weren’t using a world pandemic into their personal benefits. This only projects how power & money is all they think about while humanity is at further risk in this world crisis!" 

The second wave of the fatal coronavirus has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the country. The death toll stands at 8,905. The total count of active cases surged to 48,008. The national tally of cases now currently stands at 443,246.

