Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over Lahore rally
Share
LAHORE – A case has been lodged on Tuesday against the PDM leaders as they had been accused of damaging the infrastructure at the Greater Iqbal Park.
The Parks and Horticulture Authority of Punjab has imposed Rs10 million fine on the Pakistan Democratic Movement organizers for holding its Lahore rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and damaging the park.
The security in-charge of PHA moved Lorry Adda Police Station to get the FIR registered. The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq are among the nominated persons along with other party workers.
Celebrities react to PDM's power show 11:23 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance on Sunday held a large gathering ...
The violation of Covid-19 SOPs is also added in the FIR, it is a continuation of the previous cases registered against the PML-N leaders and workers in wake of the mass gathering organised on Sunday.
Earlier before the Lahore rally, several cases were registered in different police stations as Maryam held two rallies last week in Lahore. Violating the coronavirus SOPs [Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance], The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act and impeding traffic flow were the main charges mentioned in those FIRs as well.
Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for ... 12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A case has been registered on Tuesday against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, along with other party ...
-
- Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over Lahore rally01:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder abduction case12:06 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020