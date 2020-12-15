Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over Lahore rally
01:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over Lahore rally
LAHORE – A case has been lodged on Tuesday against the PDM leaders as they had been accused of damaging the infrastructure at the Greater Iqbal Park.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority of Punjab has imposed Rs10 million fine on the Pakistan Democratic Movement organizers for holding its Lahore rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and damaging the park.

The security in-charge of PHA moved Lorry Adda Police Station to get the FIR registered. The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq are among the nominated persons along with other party workers.

The violation of Covid-19 SOPs is also added in the FIR, it is a continuation of the previous cases registered against the PML-N leaders and workers in wake of the mass gathering organised on Sunday.

Earlier before the Lahore rally, several cases were registered in different police stations as Maryam held two rallies last week in Lahore. Violating the coronavirus SOPs [Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance], The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act and impeding traffic flow were the main charges mentioned in those FIRs as well.

