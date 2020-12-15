DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder abduction case
Web Desk
12:06 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder abduction case
KARACHI – The Sindh police arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police - Rashid Iqbal, over charges of kidnapping a Karachi-based businessman.

The police officials said Iqbal’s son along with other accomplices had kidnapped a Karachi-based businessman; identified as Shoiab, from the Gulistan-e-Johar area a few days back.

The weapons and mobile phones of DSP Rashid Iqbal and other suspects were used in the crime. He had taken Rs1.5 million ransom from the builder’s family as well. The police officer’s son, who has also been named in the kidnapping case, is still on the run. The police are conducting raids for his arrest, the spokesperson added.

Four people including the DSP have been arrested so far.

According to the abducted builder, Shoaib, he was kidnapped on December 2 from his plot in a police van; four men in police uniform and three in civil clothes covered his eyes, handcuffed him, and took him to an unknown place that seemed to be a police station.

A man claiming to be NAB’s assistant director asked him for Rs10 million ransom but the deal was sealed in Rs1.5 million, he added.

