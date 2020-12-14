Man shoots son's 'killer' dead inside Karachi courtroom

04:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Man shoots son's 'killer' dead inside Karachi courtroom
Share

KARACHI – A murder suspect was shot dead on Monday inside a Karachi court when he was brought by police for attending a hearing of his case.

Police said that a gunman opened fire on 25-year-old Khushdil outside the waiting room of a criminal court in Malir.

The suspect was immediately shifted to a hospital but he could not survive. He was the main accused in the murder case of one Ahsan Ali.

The attacker has been identified as Kifayatullah, the father of the Ahsan, who has killed Khushdil to take revenge of his son’s murder.

Kifayatullah surrendered himself to the police following the murder while weapons used for the killing has been seized.

More From This Category
Pakistani doctor invents app-based Covid-19 test
05:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google ...
05:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Bilawal Bhutto to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot ...
05:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
PM Imran recommends another book to the nation
03:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at ...
02:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian ...
02:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr