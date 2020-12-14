Man shoots son's 'killer' dead inside Karachi courtroom
KARACHI – A murder suspect was shot dead on Monday inside a Karachi court when he was brought by police for attending a hearing of his case.
Police said that a gunman opened fire on 25-year-old Khushdil outside the waiting room of a criminal court in Malir.
The suspect was immediately shifted to a hospital but he could not survive. He was the main accused in the murder case of one Ahsan Ali.
The attacker has been identified as Kifayatullah, the father of the Ahsan, who has killed Khushdil to take revenge of his son’s murder.
Kifayatullah surrendered himself to the police following the murder while weapons used for the killing has been seized.
