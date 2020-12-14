Bilawal Bhutto to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail
LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been allowed by the government to meet Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail, reports in local media said Tuesday.
The PPP leader had sought permission to meet incarcerated president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tomorrow to inquire about his health and offer condolence on the demise of his mother – Begum Shamim Akhtar.
A request was filed to jail superintendent by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking approval for the party chairman’s meeting with the opposition leader.
PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira will accompany Bilawal during his meeting with Sharif.
Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are currently in jail over alleged corruption since September 2020.
