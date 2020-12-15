Earthquake jolts several parts of Sindh
KARACHI – A moderate earthquake hit Nawabshah and adjoining areas on Tuesday.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the quake was recorded at 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 72 kilometers East of Nawabshah at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The tremors forced people to come out of their houses in a panic looking for safer places while reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.
It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is situated on the northwestern side of the Indian subcontinent and partly covers the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates.
The country’s Sindh and Punjab provinces lie in the northwestern corner of the Indian plate while Balochistan and most of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa lie within the Eurasian plate which mainly comprises the Iranian plateau, some parts of the Middle East, and Central Asia.
