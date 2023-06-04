Direct Hajj flights from Quetta start for the first time in Pakistan’s history

QUETTA – Another major Pakistani city has started offering direct flights to Saudi Arabia as Hajj flight operations get in full swing.

The Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that direct flights to Saudi Arabia have been started for Balochistan residents, who earlier visited Holy cities with a stopover.

Many passengers used to travel to other Pakistani cities, like Karachi, to get Hajj flights but now officials included several cities including Quetta to travel for Hajj.

In a first, flight PK-747 of the country’s national flag carrier jets off from Quetta airport during the nighttime; it departed to Madinah with 145 Hajj pilgrims. Earlier, PK6133 and PK-6137 departed for Madinah with nearly 300 pilgrims.

https://twitter.com/official_pcaa/status/1664708166737711114

The recent flight operations from the Balochistan capital started as Pakistani authorities upgraded Quetta airport, and it is fully capable to host wider aircraft.

Meanwhile, Hajj operation is underway from 10 Pakistani cities while post-hajj flight operation will commence on July 4.