Here’s what Pakistani PM Shehbaz gifted to Turkish President Erdogan at his inauguration

ANKARA – Pakistani mangoes are known for being king of fruits due to their qualities such as the exotic aroma and honey-sweetness, and this time the edible stone fruit made headlines as it was presented by the Pakistani head of state to Turkish President.
As high-level delegations from several countries arrived in Ankara for Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the friendly nation.
PM Shehbaz rubbed shoulders with the Turkish President during a dinner as the premier told Erdogan and his wife that he had brought Pakistani mangoes for them. Sharif, while holding Erdogan’s hands in respect, said ‘Half of them are for my brother and half for my sister.’
On PM’s sweat gesture, Erdogan and his wife thanked Sharif. ‘I know Pakistani mangoes are very tasty and sweet,’ Turkish premier said.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور ترکیہ کے صدر رجب طیب ایردوان اور ان کی اہلیہ کے درمیان خوشگوار انداز میں گفتگو ہوئی اور پاکستانی آموں کی بھی تعریف ہوئی
صدر ایردوان کی حلف برداری کی تقریب سے روانگی کے موقع پر گفتگو کے دوران وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور صدر اور بیگم ایردوان میں دلچسپ گفتگو… pic.twitter.com/ixnRcQNec0— PMLN (@pmln_org) June 4, 2023
During the interaction, PM Shehbaz conveyed felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to Erdogan on his re-election.
Islamabad and Ankara hold diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties, the friendly relations dates back to the era of Muslim rule in the Indian subcontinent and the Ottoman Empire.
The two sides developed robust defense ties over the years, and are working to enhance their economic cooperation.
