Internet services suspended in this Pakistani city ahead of election 2024

ISLAMABAD – Election Management System (EMS) Project Director Colonel (retd) Saad revealed that internet services had been suspended in Makran district of Balochistan owing the security threats.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said ECP would get results on second days if these were not delivered on the first day of election, adding: “It’s not a big deal”.

He said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has assured that there would be no loadshedding on the Election Day.

He said the EMS log in process has been started for the presiding officers, adding that the retuning officers, field officers and others are being monitored from the control room.

Col (retd) Saad said presiding officers will face issue if the internet service is suspended. “Our target is timely delivery of form 45 to ROs who will declare the results soon after receiving them”.