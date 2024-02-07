Imran Khan's son calls for support on Twitter ahead of Elections 2024

Kasim Khan, son of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and socialite Jemima Goldsmith, recently called for support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The call comes ahead of the upcoming General Election of Pakistan scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Khan's post urged users to cast their vote for PTI and share their support on social media using the hashtag #votePTI. He also included a picture of himself alongside his brother, both holding a PTI flag.

"Tomorrow’s a huge day for Pakistan. Your vote is important. As soon as you’re able to, please post a photo or video saying "I voted PTI" with the hashtag #votePTI to show your support! Pakistan Zindabad!" the tweet read.

Khan's mother, Jemima Goldsmith, briefly shared the same image on her Instagram story before deleting it.

The hashtag #votePTI has gained traction on X following Khan's post, highlighting its impact on social media discourse surrounding the election.