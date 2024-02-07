Imran Khan's son calls for support on Twitter ahead of Elections 2024

Kasim Khan, son of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and socialite Jemima Goldsmith, recently called for support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The call comes ahead of the upcoming General Election of Pakistan scheduled for February 8, 2024.
Khan's post urged users to cast their vote for PTI and share their support on social media using the hashtag #votePTI. He also included a picture of himself alongside his brother, both holding a PTI flag.
"Tomorrow’s a huge day for Pakistan. Your vote is important. As soon as you’re able to, please post a photo or video saying "I voted PTI" with the hashtag #votePTI to show your support! Pakistan Zindabad!" the tweet read.
Tomorrow’s a huge day for Pakistan. Your vote is important. As soon as you’re able to, please post a photo or video saying “I voted PTI” with a hashtag #votePTI to show your support!— Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) February 7, 2024
Pakistan Zindabad! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/q3JJd5fM4S
Khan's mother, Jemima Goldsmith, briefly shared the same image on her Instagram story before deleting it.
The hashtag #votePTI has gained traction on X following Khan's post, highlighting its impact on social media discourse surrounding the election.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
