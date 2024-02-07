Search

ad
Lifestyle

Imran Khan's son calls for support on Twitter ahead of Elections 2024

Web Desk
09:34 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Imran Khan's son calls for support on Twitter ahead of Elections 2024
Source: Twitter

Kasim Khan, son of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and socialite Jemima Goldsmith, recently called for support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The call comes ahead of the upcoming General Election of Pakistan scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Khan's post urged users to cast their vote for PTI and share their support on social media using the hashtag #votePTI. He also included a picture of himself alongside his brother, both holding a PTI flag.

"Tomorrow’s a huge day for Pakistan. Your vote is important. As soon as you’re able to, please post a photo or video saying "I voted PTI" with the hashtag #votePTI to show your support! Pakistan Zindabad!" the tweet read.

Khan's mother, Jemima Goldsmith, briefly shared the same image on her Instagram story before deleting it.

The hashtag #votePTI has gained traction on X following Khan's post, highlighting its impact on social media discourse surrounding the election.

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Romanian singer Akcent steals the spotlight days before Pakistan's ...

03:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem starrer Ishq Murshid hypes up ...

05:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's mesmerizing Mayun ceremony

11:29 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani woman cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot in big fat ...

09:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan halts Mayun celebration amidst heavy rainfall in ...

11:16 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates 1st Nikkah anniversary, calls Ansha ...

Lifestyle

04:23 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo

06:24 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

03:51 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

04:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote

05:58 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Hamza Malik, Annural Khalid to release upcoming song — Tune Mere Jaana

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: