Avoid THIS costly mistake when Buying Used Car in Pakistan; full details here

LAHORE – Don’t let someone else’s mistakes become your liability. Check before you buy used ride. Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued red alert for all used vehicle buyers and sellers, warning that unverified e-challans can land new owners in trouble, including delayed registrations, blocked transfers, and even legal action.

In latest advisory, PSCA said traffic fines don’t disappear with ownership, meaning moment you buy used vehicle, you inherit every unpaid violation committed by the previous owner.

“People are unknowingly purchasing cars loaded with hidden traffic fines, only to face registration issues and legal penalties later,” a PSCA official warned.

But the risk doesn’t end with buyers. Sellers who fail to immediately transfer ownership could find themselves legally liable for someone else’s reckless driving.

Officials urges citizens to verify pending fines before sealing any vehicle deal. Here’s how:

Guide to Check E-Challan Online

Visit the PSCA e-challan portal and enter the vehicle registration number.

Instantly view any active traffic violations tied to the car.

Use the ePay Punjab app (available on Android & iOS) to clear dues using: Mobile/internet banking ATMs Bank branches

Officials insist this check should become mandatory for all used vehicle transactions, calling it “a small step that prevents massive problems.”

With the surge in second-hand vehicle sales across Punjab, the authority aims to make e-challan verification a standard safety measure for both buyers and sellers.