Pakistan’s upcoming Civil Service plan could end lifelong promotions for all

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s bureaucracy is set to witness major changes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched high-powered committee to finalise sweeping civil service reforms, which is likely to end status quo.

The decision came after Planning Ministry unveiled explosive set of final recommendations, and proposals signal nothing short of a major transformation in how Pakistan’s civil servants are recruited, trained, and promoted.

Under new changes, the incumbent government is considering to end traditional bureaucratic structure and adopt a military-style pyramid system where only a select few rise to top ranks.

Insiders at the meeting revealed that the government is also pushing for a revolutionary cluster-based hiring model, with civil servants entering one of three specialized streams, general, finance, or information.

PM directed committee to deliver final plan within a month, with three clear directives: hire on merit, build institutional muscle with modern technology, and put citizens at the center of public service.

With merit-based hiring, tech-driven capacity building, and performance-linked incentives on the table, this could be the biggest bureaucratic shake-up in Pakistan’s history. All eyes are now on Islamabad as the countdown begins.