Free Wi-Fi, Smart Tickets & Eco-Rides: All you need to know about Islamabad’s New Tram

ISLAMABAD – A game changing public transport is coming to Pakistani capital, as Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced introduction of electric tram buses.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held at CDA Headquarters, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa with focus on delivering modern, eco-friendly, and efficient transport network to meet the growing needs of the city’s residents.

Chairman Randhawa emphasised that enhancing public transportation is among CDA’s top priorities. He directed officials to expedite the feasibility study for the electric tram system, targeting Islamabad’s busiest routes to improve connectivity and commuter convenience.

According to details shared during the meeting, the upcoming trams will feature multiple compartments to increase capacity and will be designed to be accessible for women and differently-abled passengers.

Officials informed that a comprehensive feasibility report is currently under preparation, covering financial, operational, and business aspects. The ongoing electric bus project has already surpassed a daily ridership of 90,000, earning praise from citizens for its punctuality, affordability, and environmental benefits.

Chairman Randhawa instructed that the tram project be guided by a financially self-sustaining model. He also encouraged exploring public-private partnerships to ensure long-term viability. Clear timelines and operational benchmarks have been set for the project’s implementation.

In addition, he called for the strategic planning of electric feeder bus routes based on commuter data, prioritizing high-traffic zones. The CDA will also install modern digital display boards at bus terminals to provide real-time schedules, safety information, and advertising content.

To boost revenue generation, CDA plans to introduce smart ticketing systems and in-bus advertisements. A separate fleet of electric buses will also be allocated for CDA employees.

The meeting was further informed that 140 existing bus stops are being upgraded, while over 200 new ones will be constructed. These will feature digital boards to facilitate commuter information and generate non-fare revenue.

Chairman Randhawa expressed confidence that these transformative steps will position Islamabad as a model smart city, offering its residents a cleaner, greener, and more efficient transport system. He called on citizens to support and actively participate in building a sustainable urban future.