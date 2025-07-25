Trade, Security in focus as Deputy PM Dar lands in Washington for High-Stakes Talks

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar landed in capital Washington to hold key discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Pakistan’s Deputy premier was received at airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and he is slated to expect to focus on deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, investment, and economic development.

Both sides are also likely to explore new avenues for enhancing strategic engagement and people-to-people exchanges. As part of his visit, the deputy prime minister will also address Atlantic Council, a leading American think tank. His remarks are anticipated to outline Pakistan’s stance on pressing regional and global issues, as well as the evolving dynamics of the Pakistan-U.S. relationship.

Dar’s U.S. trip follows his recent diplomatic engagement at United Nations, where he presided over Security Council session on cooperation between the UN and regional organizations, especially Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Speaking at meeting, Dar said that the collaboration is rooted in Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, which encourages regional mechanisms to support the Security Council’s peacekeeping mandate.

He praised OIC’s role in linking international efforts with regional priorities, and in aligning political strategies with humanitarian needs. Dar termed organization as an essential partner of the UN, committed to upholding its founding principles.