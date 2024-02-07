Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal Chaudhry vs Shoaib Shaheen

National Assembly constituency NA-47 (Islamabad 2) mostly covers the urban areas, including Sectors F-6, G-6, Constitution Avenue, Shehzad Town and Bhara Kahu.

Number of Registered Voters in NA 47

The total population of the constituency stands at 800,692. Over 433,202 registered voters, including 227,175 male and 206,027 female, will use their right to vote.

Candidates for NA-47 Islamabad II

More than 35 candidates, mostly independents, are taking part in elections from NA-47 Islamabad II constituency. Top contenders including PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PTI-baked independent candidate Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, PPP’s Syed Sibt ul Haider Bukhari and JIP’s Choudhary Muhammad Kashif .

Check NA-47 Election Results

The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.

