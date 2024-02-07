Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal Chaudhry vs Shoaib Shaheen

National Assembly constituency NA-47 (Islamabad 2) mostly covers the urban areas, including Sectors F-6, G-6, Constitution Avenue, Shehzad Town and Bhara Kahu.
Number of Registered Voters in NA 47
The total population of the constituency stands at 800,692. Over 433,202 registered voters, including 227,175 male and 206,027 female, will use their right to vote.
Candidates for NA-47 Islamabad II
More than 35 candidates, mostly independents, are taking part in elections from NA-47 Islamabad II constituency. Top contenders including PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PTI-baked independent candidate Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, PPP’s Syed Sibt ul Haider Bukhari and JIP’s Choudhary Muhammad Kashif .
Check NA-47 Election Results
The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
