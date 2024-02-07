Search

Pakistan Elections 2024: Check key stats, and numbers here

11:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2024
Pakistan Elections 2024: Check key stats, and numbers here
Source: representational picture

Pakistan heads to its 12th upcoming polls on Feb 8 for the widely anticipated general election, but the recent polls are being held under the shadown of teror attacks, censorship and polarisation.

The general elections which were delayed by a year came as South Asian nation faced myriant of problems including worst financial crisis to climate catastrophes. The country of over 240 million is on road to recovery.

As the clock ticks down to elections, the final stages of logistical preparations are underway and election materials, including ballot papers are being distributed now as electioneering deadlines ends on Tuesday.

Elections 2024 Statistics

  • Total number of registered voters 128 million
  • 44 Percent Voters are younger than 35yrs
  • 69 million Male Voters
  • 59 million Female Voters
  • 5121 National Assembly Candidates
  • 167 political Parties
  • 69 million Male Voters
  • Over 90000 Polling Stations
  • 0.65 million security personnel on duty for polls 

Voters

Registered voters across the country are 127,415,319 out of a total population of 242,828,767, spread across 266 National Assembly constituencies.

In Punjab, there are 73,207,896 registered voters out of a population of 127,688,922, allocated to provincial seats.

Sindh has 26,994,769 registered voters among a total population of 55,696,147 in 130 Sindh Assembly constituencies.

KP has 21,928,119 registered voters out of a population of 40,856,097 across 115 provincial seats.

Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters out of a population of 14,894,402 distributed over 51 Assembly seats.

Latest figures shared by Election Commission shows there has been a significant shift in the gender balance among voters. In last 6 years, the number of male voters has surged by nearly 10 million, rising from 59.2 million to 68.5 million.

Male voters now make up 54pc of the total, with women holding around 46pc. Youth between 18 to 35 make up around 57.1 million voters, accounting for 45pc of the total - an increase of 43.8pc from 2018 elections.

Over 27 million voters are between 36 and 45, comprising 21.88pc of the total voter population. 

Pakistan political parties

  • Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)
  • Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)
  • PTI affiliates
  • Awami National Party (ANP)
  • Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)
  • Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)
  • Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F)
  • Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP)
  • Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)
  • Awami Workers Party (AWP)
  • Haqooq-e-Khalq Party (HKP)
  • Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)
  • Independents
     

