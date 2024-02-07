Pakistan Elections 2024: Check key stats, and numbers here

Pakistan heads to its 12th upcoming polls on Feb 8 for the widely anticipated general election, but the recent polls are being held under the shadown of teror attacks, censorship and polarisation.
The general elections which were delayed by a year came as South Asian nation faced myriant of problems including worst financial crisis to climate catastrophes. The country of over 240 million is on road to recovery.
As the clock ticks down to elections, the final stages of logistical preparations are underway and election materials, including ballot papers are being distributed now as electioneering deadlines ends on Tuesday.
Registered voters across the country are 127,415,319 out of a total population of 242,828,767, spread across 266 National Assembly constituencies.
In Punjab, there are 73,207,896 registered voters out of a population of 127,688,922, allocated to provincial seats.
Sindh has 26,994,769 registered voters among a total population of 55,696,147 in 130 Sindh Assembly constituencies.
KP has 21,928,119 registered voters out of a population of 40,856,097 across 115 provincial seats.
Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters out of a population of 14,894,402 distributed over 51 Assembly seats.
Latest figures shared by Election Commission shows there has been a significant shift in the gender balance among voters. In last 6 years, the number of male voters has surged by nearly 10 million, rising from 59.2 million to 68.5 million.
Male voters now make up 54pc of the total, with women holding around 46pc. Youth between 18 to 35 make up around 57.1 million voters, accounting for 45pc of the total - an increase of 43.8pc from 2018 elections.
Over 27 million voters are between 36 and 45, comprising 21.88pc of the total voter population.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.